TriMas’ (TRS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) in a report published on Tuesday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $32.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $29.00 price objective on TriMas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised TriMas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriMas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,202.55, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.88. TriMas has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.36 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.79%. TriMas’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TriMas by 114.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in TriMas in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered products for commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered closure and dispensing systems for a range of end markets, including steel and plastic industrial, and consumer packaging applications.

