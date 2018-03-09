Trex Company Inc (TREX) VP Sells 3,500 Shares

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $376,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,818. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trex Company Inc (NYSE TREX) opened at $106.14 on Friday. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $120.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,164.16, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $122.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Trex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback 2,900,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Trex by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,185,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,751,000 after acquiring an additional 49,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Trex by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Trex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Trex Company Inc (TREX) VP Sells 3,500 Shares” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/trex-company-inc-trex-vp-sells-3500-shares.html.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing products. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand name Trex and are manufactured in the United States. It offers a set of outdoor living products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing and outdoor lighting categories.

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.