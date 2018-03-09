Transcat (TRNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Singular Research started coverage on Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $15.30 price target on the stock.

Transcat ( TRNS ) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,612. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $106.93, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,100 shares in the company, valued at $519,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Transcat by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 52,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc is a provider of calibration and laboratory instrument services and a distributor of professional grade test, measurement and control instrumentation. The Company conducts its business through two segments: service (Service) and distribution (Distribution). Through the Service segment, the Company offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance and other related services, a majority of which are processed through its asset management system, CalTrak (CalTrak).

