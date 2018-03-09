Traders Sell Microsoft (MSFT) on Strength (MSFT)

Investors sold shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $315.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $353.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.64 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Microsoft had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Microsoft traded up $0.54 for the day and closed at $93.86

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Vetr raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.36 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $92.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $722,702.56, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,928,854. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

