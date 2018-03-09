Traders Sell Mastercard (MA) on Strength (MA)

Traders sold shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $88.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $157.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $69.02 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Mastercard had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Mastercard traded up $1.68 for the day and closed at $179.21

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.70 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $188,418.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 17,167 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.81, for a total value of $2,606,122.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the second quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 204,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,855,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 174,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,188,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.0% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

