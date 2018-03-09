Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Constellium (CSTM)

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,042 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,389% compared to the average volume of 70 put options.

Shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) opened at $12.10 on Friday. Constellium has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,282.82, a P/E ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.87). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Constellium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cowen set a $13.00 price objective on Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 727,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 449,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. is a Netherlands-based company engaged in developing aluminum products for a range of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. The Company’s manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, Europe and China. It operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Product; Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

