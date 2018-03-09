Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ambac Financial Group (AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,254 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,167% compared to the typical volume of 99 call options.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,863,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 658.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,474,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,997,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group ( NASDAQ AMBC ) opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $22.02.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 52.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ambac Financial Group (AMBC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/traders-buy-high-volume-of-call-options-on-ambac-financial-group-ambc.html.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Financial Guarantee and Financial Services. The Financial Guarantee segment provides financial guarantees, including insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international obligations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.