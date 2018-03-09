TIM Participacoes (TSU) Given a $22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) has been assigned a $22.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

TSU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TIM Participacoes from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank set a $22.00 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Santander raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

TIM Participacoes (TSU) opened at $22.02 on Friday. TIM Participacoes has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $10,759.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 30,454 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth about $1,307,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,566,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participacoes SA (TIM) is a provider of mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The Company, through its subsidiaries in various telecommunications markets, operates mobile, fixed and long distance telephony, data transmission and ultra-broadband services. Its direct subsidiaries include TIM Celular SA, which provides landline telephone services (commuted fixed telephonic service (STFC))-domestic long distance and international long distance voice services, personal mobile service (SMP) and multimedia communication service (multimedia service of communication (SCM)) in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, and Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda., which provides STFC-local voices services and SCM services in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District.

