THL Credit (TCRD) Stock Rating Lowered by National Securities

National Securities downgraded shares of THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning. National Securities currently has $10.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.

“• On May 8, 2017, we had upgraded THL Credit to BUY from NEUTRAL in hopes that the company’s credit issues were in the rearview mirror and that NAV would likely stabilize. We were obviously incorrect in this assessment as indicated by NAV/share dropping by 7.3% Q/Q and non-accruals increasing to 8.8% of the portfolio at cost from 5.0% the quarter prior. Although the 4Q17 results were certainly poor, we note that they were impacted by $0.04/share of a one-time expense related to ending the term loan facility and using the revolver (with the commitment also reduced) in its place going forward.



• Despite non-sponsor investments, the main source of THL’s woes, being 16% of the portfolio at fair value as of 12/31/17, this portion of the portfolio continues to cause major issues for the company’s overall portfolio. Charming Charlie was placed on non-accrual with a cost of $23.9 million and a fair value of $15.6 million, or 65% of cost. We think, given the past credit quality issues, it is likely that this will be marked down further more over the coming year.



• We respect management’s straight forward approach towards communicating with us and the rest of the Street and acknowledge the shareholder friendly actions they are taking such as waiving incentive fees for all of 2018 even if earned and having the adviser purchasing $10 million of stock, but we do not expect these measures to be enough to support a valuation of shares that would warrant a buy rating from us at this time. Additionally, we note that management was vocal about leverage constraints and the desire to diversify the portfolio more and grow the company, leading us to expect that share repurchases will not be done in the foreseeable future despite this being highly accretive at the current time given the 22% NAV discount.



• We expect the incentive fee to resume in 1Q19 and accordingly model a quarterly dividend cut to $0.23/share from $0.27/share currently. Even as the company is likely to ramp its Logan JV, we note that the runoff of higher yielding legacy investments coupled with a more first lien, sponsor focus, will likely pressure yields enough that even if there were no further credit issues the dividend will likely still need to be cut.



• We are revising our 2018 NII/share estimate to $1.24 from $1.11 due entirely to no incentive fee being earned and are rolling out our 2019 NII/share estimate of $1.00.,” National Securities’ analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCRD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 target price on shares of THL Credit and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of THL Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of THL Credit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

THL Credit ( NASDAQ TCRD ) traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.30. 179,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.16. THL Credit has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $270.70, a PE ratio of -34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.03.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 million. equities research analysts anticipate that THL Credit will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -450.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

