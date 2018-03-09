TheGCCcoin Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (GCC)

TheGCCcoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One TheGCCcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TheGCCcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $2,348.00 worth of TheGCCcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TheGCCcoin has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00059579 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015082 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00105257 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00023422 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00043720 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00636462 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About TheGCCcoin

TheGCCcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2015. TheGCCcoin’s total supply is 981,705,510 coins and its circulating supply is 591,458,942 coins. The official website for TheGCCcoin is www.thegcccoin.com . TheGCCcoin’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community . TheGCCcoin’s official Twitter account is @thegccgroup_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Buying and Selling TheGCCcoin

TheGCCcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase TheGCCcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TheGCCcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TheGCCcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

