Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Position Decreased by Natixis Asset Management

Natixis Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,152 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.6% of Natixis Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Natixis Asset Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,093.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,611,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,210 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16,573.7% in the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,774,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,449 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 864.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,378,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,883 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,708,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $909,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,482,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ TXN) opened at $109.49 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $107,910.00, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.65.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 23,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,629,989.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,045.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian T. Crutcher sold 267,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $29,680,687.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,427.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 757,632 shares of company stock valued at $83,306,399 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

