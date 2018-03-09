Templeton Emerging Markets (EMF) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 462,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets by 58.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets in the third quarter worth $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE EMF) opened at $16.84 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Templeton Emerging Markets Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing, under normal market conditions, at least over 80% of its net assets in emerging country equity securities or those companies, which derive a proportion of their revenues from emerging economies.

