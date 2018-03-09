Teligent (TLGT) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teligent earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.8611430172482 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Teligent from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Shares of Teligent (TLGT) traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 194,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,378. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Teligent has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $148.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70, a PEG ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Teligent, Inc is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Under the Company’s own label, it markets and sells generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. In the United States it marketed 16 generic topical pharmaceutical products and four branded generic pharmaceutical products, as of December 31, 2016.

