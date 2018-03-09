Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €4.10 ($5.06) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.80) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.80 ($4.69) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.60 ($5.68) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €5.30 ($6.54) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Deutschland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.19 ($5.17).

Get Telefonica Deutschland alerts:

Telefonica Deutschland (ETR O2D) opened at €3.90 ($4.82) on Friday. Telefonica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €3.67 ($4.53) and a 52 week high of €4.87 ($6.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $11,540.00 and a PE ratio of -30.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) PT Set at €4.10 by Barclays” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/telefonica-deutschland-o2d-pt-set-at-4-10-by-barclays.html.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG operates as a mobile communication provider to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and value added services, such as billing services, as well as a network protocol to establish a network connection to its wholesale partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.