Teekay Tankers (TNK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $2.00 to $1.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.26 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.72.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK ) opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $213.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 21.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 26.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 79,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is an international provider of marine transportation to the oil industries. The Company’s business is to own crude oil and product tankers. The Company has two segments: conventional tanker and ship-to-ship transfer. Its conventional tanker segment consists of the operation of all of its tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

