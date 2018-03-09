Target (TGT) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. MKM Partners set a $77.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

Target (NYSE TGT) opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38,827.40, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $78.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The retailer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. research analysts expect that Target will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 8,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $656,664.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,484. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Target by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

