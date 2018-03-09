Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,796 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,898,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,011,000 after acquiring an additional 403,740 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,705,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,710,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,914,000 after buying an additional 897,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,390,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,663,000 after buying an additional 257,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,065,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,923,000 after buying an additional 524,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. BidaskClub lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.48.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $46,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ TTWO) opened at $113.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,691.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $129.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $653.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.08 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.43%. research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/take-two-interactive-software-inc-ttwo-shares-sold-by-nicholas-investment-partners-lp.html.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.