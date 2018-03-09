T2 Biosystems Inc to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts (TTOO)

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of T2 Biosystems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for T2 Biosystems’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

TTOO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Shares of T2 Biosystems ( TTOO ) opened at $6.38 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,337,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,188,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,392,000 after buying an additional 1,212,618 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in developing a technology platform offering an alternative to diagnostic methodologies. The Company’s T2 Magnetic Resonance platform (T2MR) enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets at limits of detection as one colony forming unit per milliliter (CFU/mL).

