Synovus Financial (SNV) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $51.67. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6,203.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Allen J. Gula sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $123,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,974.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 183,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,549,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,156,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 376,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,553 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/synovus-financial-snv-upgraded-to-equal-weight-at-morgan-stanley.html.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services, to its customers through locally branded banking divisions of its subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank (the Bank), and other offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.