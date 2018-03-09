Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stake Lowered by Clearbridge LLC

Clearbridge LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,866,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,960 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up about 3.1% of Clearbridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clearbridge LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $149,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3,019.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 103,292 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Quindlen sold 10,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $393,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 13,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $482,164.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 440,169 shares in the company, valued at $16,154,202.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,850 shares of company stock worth $955,616 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial ( NYSE SYF ) opened at $36.84 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28,830.00, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

