SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 838,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,830,000. AXA grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 172,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 72,527 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 522.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,543,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653,780 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 29,248 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $508,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 3,600 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $255,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,201.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,348 shares of company stock worth $1,289,757. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on STI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised SunTrust Banks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.16.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) opened at $71.32 on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33,282.09, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

