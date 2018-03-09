Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.43.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE SMLP) opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,130.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,445,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,902,000 after buying an additional 51,396 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 361,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 326.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 80,660 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 637,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 32,445 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after buying an additional 151,725 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company’s segments include the Utica Shale, which includes its ownership interest in Ohio Gathering, as well as Summit Utica; the Williston Basin, which includes Bison Midstream, Polar and Divide and Tioga Midstream; the Marcellus Shale, which includes Mountaineer Midstream; the Barnett Shale, which includes DFW Midstream Services LLC (DFW Midstream), and the Piceance Basin /DJ Basins, which includes Grand River and Niobrara G&P.

