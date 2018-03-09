Stryker Co. (SYK) VP Katherine Ann Owen Sells 3,700 Shares

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $598,142.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,969.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) opened at $163.35 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $129.03 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61,062.90, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.15%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Stryker from $177.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Stryker to a “market perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Stryker by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

