Store Capital Corp (STOR) Holdings Increased by Clearbridge LLC

Clearbridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 858,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,920 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $22,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,440,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,832,000 after buying an additional 703,094 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,867,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $14,812,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,533,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $10,747,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STOR shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

Shares of Store Capital Corp ( NYSE STOR ) opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $4,670.00, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.16.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Store Capital had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Volk bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $100,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,475 shares of company stock worth $295,603 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of single tenant operational real estate (STORE) properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio that consisted of investments in 1,660 property locations operated by 360 customers across 48 states.

