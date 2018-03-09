Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Convergys Put Options (CVG)

Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,500 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,650% compared to the average volume of 200 put options.

In other news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,212,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Convergys alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Convergys in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Convergys in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Convergys in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Convergys in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Convergys by 27.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVG. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Convergys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Convergys from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Convergys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Convergys (NYSE CVG) opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Convergys has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $2,166.77, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Convergys had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Convergys will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Convergys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Convergys Put Options (CVG)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/stock-traders-purchase-high-volume-of-convergys-put-options-cvg.html.

Convergys Company Profile

Convergys Corporation is engaged in customer experience outsourcing. The Company’s geographical segments include North America and Rest of World. The Company offers services across industries, including communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, government and healthcare. The Company helps businesses to create customer experiences across multiple interaction channels, such as voice, chat, e-mail and interactive voice response.

Receive News & Ratings for Convergys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convergys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.