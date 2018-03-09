Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Position Boosted by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 305.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,286 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Vetr downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.32 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Starbucks Co. ( NASDAQ SBUX ) opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80,780.00, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.34%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/starbucks-co-sbux-position-boosted-by-family-legacy-inc.html.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.