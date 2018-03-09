STAAR Surgical (STAA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

STAAR Surgical (STAA) traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 75,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.82. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $17.60.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter. STAAR Surgical had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 481,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 15.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It operates in the ophthalmic surgical market segment. Its principal products are intraocular lenses used in cataract surgery and implantable collamer lenses used in refractive surgery.

