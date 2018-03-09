SRC Energy Inc (SRCI) Shares Bought by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in SRC Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in SRC Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,727 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SRC Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SRC Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 408,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SRC Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN SRCI) opened at $8.95 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $2,180.00, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SRC Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, formerly Synergy Resources Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

