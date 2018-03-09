Special Diversified Opportunities (OTCMKTS:SDOIA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Special Diversified Opportunities (SDOIA) opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Special Diversified Opportunities has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $172.87, a P/E ratio of 527.50 and a beta of -0.98.

Get Special Diversified Opportunities alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Estus bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $28,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Jr. Helms sold 200,000 shares of Special Diversified Opportunities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $2,306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Special Diversified Opportunities (SDOIA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/special-diversified-opportunities-sdoia-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold.html.

Standard Diversified Opportunities Inc, formerly Special Diversified Opportunities Inc, is a shell company. The Company’s board of directors has been exploring strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value going forward, including deploying the proceeds of the Asset Sale in business acquisition opportunities, merging with another company, or other actions to redeploy the Company’s capital, including, without limitation, distribution of cash to its shareholders.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Special Diversified Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Diversified Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.