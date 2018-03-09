Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Stock Price

Media stories about Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Macatawa Bank earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2656561575529 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

MCBC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Hovde Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of Macatawa Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Macatawa Bank (MCBC) opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.05, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $17.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Macatawa Bank (the Bank), offers a range of commercial and personal banking services, including checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans.

