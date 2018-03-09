Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Share Price

Headlines about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Internet Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 46.3245134167771 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
First Internet Bancorp (INBK) opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.41, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of -0.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
First Internet Bancorp Company Profile
First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet.
