Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Baldwin & Lyons (BWINA) Stock Price

Media stories about Baldwin & Lyons (NASDAQ:BWINA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baldwin & Lyons earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3947825018838 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Baldwin & Lyons (BWINA) opened at $22.55 on Friday. Baldwin & Lyons has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.58, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Baldwin & Lyons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Baldwin & Lyons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Baldwin & Lyons from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Baldwin & Lyons Company Profile

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc is a specialty property-casualty insurer providing liability coverage for large and medium-sized trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as coverage for trucking industry independent contractors. Through its divisions and subsidiaries, the Company engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance, including a limited assumption of risks as a reinsurer of other companies.

