Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Share Price

Headlines about Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.4708388246635 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 173,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,379. The company has a market cap of $147.09, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.46. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 12.07%. sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.87%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback 1,200,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EARN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $119,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, EARN OP GP LLC and Ellington Residential Mortgage LP (the Operating Partnership). It specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets.

