Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Powell Industries (POWL) Share Price

Headlines about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.9276289219686 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.02, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.03. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $38.73.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.34 million. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently -80.62%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc develops design, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy designed to distribute, control and monitor the flow of electrical energy, and provide protection to motors, transformers and other electrically powered equipment.

