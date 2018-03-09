Solo Oil (SOLO) Trading 0% Higher

Solo Oil PLC (LON:SOLO)’s share price traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.53 ($0.05). 3,135,426 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 1,020,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.53 ($0.05).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital assumed coverage on Solo Oil in a research note on Friday. They set an “accumulate” rating and a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) target price on the stock. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Solo Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Solo Oil news, insider Neil Ritson purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($165,791.66).

Solo Oil Company Profile

Solo Oil Plc is an oil and gas investment company. The principal activity of the Company is to acquire a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development and production oil and gas assets, which are based in the Americas, Europe or Africa. The Company holds approximately 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement in the south-east of Tanzania covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers of which over 90% lies onshore and the balance offshore.

