Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) EVP Sells $111,000.00 in Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,310. Sleep Number Corp has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1,441.72, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.72 million. Sleep Number had a return on equity of 61.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, formerly Select Comfort Corporation, is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories.

