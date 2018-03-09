Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Shares Sold by Koch Industries Inc.

Koch Industries Inc. lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,912,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 69.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 307,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after buying an additional 125,792 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 170,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after buying an additional 26,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 88.2% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 108,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 50,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) opened at $111.44 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20,354.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In related news, insider Liam Griffin sold 15,059 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,431,960.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,717.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 3,083 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $302,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,703,207 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Vetr upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.64 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $115.00 price objective on Skyworks Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

