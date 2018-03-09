Shire PLC (SHPG) Shares Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shire were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shire by 53.0% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,338,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shire by 231.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP increased its holdings in shares of Shire by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 474,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares during the last quarter. 19.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40,319.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. Shire PLC has a one year low of $123.73 and a one year high of $192.15.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.17%. Shire’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. equities analysts expect that Shire PLC will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8937 per share. This is a boost from Shire’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Shire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $225.00 price target on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $192.00 price target on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Shire from $201.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Shire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

About Shire

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

