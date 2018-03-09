Shelton Capital Management Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,297,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,267 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 784.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,870,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962,583 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,246,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,780,000 after purchasing an additional 82,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,685,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,675,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,458,000 after purchasing an additional 289,488 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Vetr upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Shares of Mastercard Inc ( MA ) opened at $179.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $188,418.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $180.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 17,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.81, for a total value of $2,606,122.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

