Shellback Capital LP Acquires Shares of 60,000 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,378,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,541,000 after buying an additional 1,732,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,375,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,394,000 after buying an additional 1,002,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,241,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,103,000 after buying an additional 515,962 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,540,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,683,000 after buying an additional 430,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE RCL) opened at $124.78 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $93.86 and a 1-year high of $135.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,670.00, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.10, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,471,622.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 10,844 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,431,841.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,089 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,511.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,799 shares of company stock valued at $15,490,296. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

