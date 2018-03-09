SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 26,990 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 26,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISBC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 325.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,585,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,892,000 after buying an additional 1,977,898 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,552,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,090,000 after buying an additional 783,442 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,274,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,820,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 730,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after buying an additional 395,181 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) opened at $14.15 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4,328.29, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISBC. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William V. Cosgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $1,338,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Investors Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered savings bank. The Company is in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities.

