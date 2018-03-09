SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Mobileiron Inc (MOBL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,677 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOBL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mobileiron during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Mobileiron during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mobileiron by 16.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mobileiron by 20.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Mobileiron by 19.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

MOBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mobileiron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

In related news, Director Aaref Hilaly sold 7,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $38,586.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel C. Fields sold 71,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $369,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,492 shares of company stock valued at $727,052. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ MOBL) opened at $4.77 on Friday. Mobileiron Inc has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 167.00%. The company had revenue of $48.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.47 million. research analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc (MobileIron) provides a mobile information technology (IT) platform for enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content and devices. The Company’s solution provides enterprise security. The MobileIron Platform combines security and enterprise mobility management (EMM) tools, including mobile device management (MDM), mobile application management (MAM), and mobile content management (MCM) capabilities.

