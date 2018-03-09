SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 498,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 84,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 83,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. B. Riley upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Pan American Silver to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. ( PAAS ) opened at $15.54 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,380.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $226.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.17 million. equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

