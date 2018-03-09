Sexcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,223.00 (SXC)

Sexcoin (CURRENCY:SXC) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Sexcoin has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $8,223.00 worth of Sexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sexcoin has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar. One Sexcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sexcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.28 or 0.01928440 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006555 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018804 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029431 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00023225 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Sexcoin Profile

SXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 28th, 2013. Sexcoin’s total supply is 126,274,639 coins. Sexcoin’s official Twitter account is @SexcoinTeam . Sexcoin’s official website is www.sexcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Sexcoin – SXC aims to provide adult content consumers, performers and producers a fast, stable and secure method of accepting micro transactions, protecting their customers privacy and progressing adult retail services into the crypto age. Super blocks are another feature. “

Sexcoin Coin Trading

Sexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Sexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sexcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.