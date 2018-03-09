ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) EVP G. Carlton Barker Sells 10,000 Shares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) EVP G. Carlton Barker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) opened at $42.59 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $2,297.41, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Leucadia National Corp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company whose business is conducted by its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business is to accept deposits from the public and to make loans and other investments. The Company, through its bank, originates commercial, consumer and other loans; accept deposits; provides electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services, and provides correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.

