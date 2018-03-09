Seagate Technology PLC (STX) CFO Sells $1,932,810.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,932,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David H. Morton, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, David H. Morton, Jr. sold 11,491 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $595,003.98.

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,770.00, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 93.35% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 115.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cowen set a $53.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Seagate Technology to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/seagate-technology-plc-stx-cfo-sells-1932810-00-in-stock.html.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.