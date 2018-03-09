Seagate Technology PLC (STX) CFO Sells $1,932,810.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,932,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
David H. Morton, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, David H. Morton, Jr. sold 11,491 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $595,003.98.
Seagate Technology PLC (STX) opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,770.00, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 115.07%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cowen set a $53.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Seagate Technology to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.
