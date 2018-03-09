Scott D. Cook Sells 159,556 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 159,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $27,166,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ INTU) traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.20. 916,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $43,707.92, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.80 and a 52 week high of $177.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 72.52%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Ark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $2,276,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 897,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 199,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,349 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

