Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,791 Shares of First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial Corp (FAF) opened at $57.75 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $6,404.62, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. First American Financial had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company operates through the title insurance and services segment, and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

