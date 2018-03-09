Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 42,695 Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (AAV)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 594,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,695 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advantage Oil & Gas were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,789,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,276 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,315,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,627 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas by 269.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,630,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,841 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas by 127.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,291,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 724,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $2,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (NYSE AAV) opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $520.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. is an intermediate natural gas and liquids development and production company. The Company is engaged in the business of natural gas exploitation, development, acquisition and production in the Province of Alberta. The Company focuses on the development of Montney resource play at Glacier, Alberta in Western Canada.

