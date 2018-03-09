Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,034 HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 423,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after buying an additional 30,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $105.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus set a $97.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc ( NYSE:HCA ) opened at $102.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35,448.75, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $207,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 119,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $11,980,449.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,140,665.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 482,318 shares of company stock worth $48,394,005. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, formerly HCA Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

